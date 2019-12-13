Dog rescued from drowning by Nassau police

article

A dog clinging to bulkhead in Merrick was saved from drowning by Nassau County police on Thursday.

According to authorities, officers from the Marine Bureau responded to a call of a Jack Russel Terrier that was in the water near Cedar Swamp Creek. When officers arrived, the dog was seen against a bulkhead, trying to stay above water by clinging to a crossbeam.

Marine Bureau officers were able to get the dog out of the water and bring it on the boat, where it was taken back to shore and reunited with its owner.

One officer did sustain puncture wounds on both of his hands rescuing the distressed dog and was taken to a local hospital for assessment and treatment.