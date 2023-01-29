Dog recovering after cemented to Florida sidewalk for days: 'He was left to die'

article

An animal shelter is looking for the person who cemented a dog to a sidewalk, leaving him there for days.

The Tri-County Humane of Boca Raton, Florida, posted the heartbreaking story to its Facebook page on January 23.

"He was cemented to the ground," the post read. "You read that right. Completely stuck to the sidewalk off Yamato Road for what seemed like days. He was left to die."

They described the dog's smell as "unbearable." Veterinarians shaved him down after seeing maggots crawling in his fur. He also had overgrown nails and "terrible" dental decay.

They then named the dog, "Trooper" saying that he was diagnosed with 22 ailments and 22 medical conditions in one day, including paralysis, heart murmur, worms, enlarged prostate, ear infections, and UTI.

"Friends, Trooper needs your help," the shelter added.

So far the shelter has raised more than $14,000 to help pay for medical expenses.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.