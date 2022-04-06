Dog lost in Ukraine during heavy fighting gets rescued by troops before joyfully reuniting with owner

A heartwarming video shows the moment when a dog and her owner reunited after becoming separated during the violence in war-torn Ukraine.

Volunteers with the Kastus Kalinouski Battalion, a unit of Belarusians fighting with Ukraine, said they found a stray dog named Nessie during the recapture of the city of Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv, after Russian troops retreated from the area.

The battalion was able to bring the husky back to her owner, leading to a joyful reunion in a supermarket parking lot.

Video showed Nessie walking initially, then running once she appeared to recognize her owner, who greeted her with his arms outstretched. Her tail wagged as she jumped, barking and howling with apparent excitement to be reunited once more.

"As long as some treat people like animals, we are fighting for the lives of not only humans but every animal!" the Belarusian battalion wrote.

The video is a bright spot in the otherwise disturbing images coming out of Bucha after Russian troops retreated from the city.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is facing global accusations of war crimes after grisly images were revealed, showing hundreds of battered or burned bodies of civilians left out in the open in the streets and yards in Bucha. Many of them had been evidently killed at close range.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke before the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, detailing the horrors inflicted upon those in Bucha and in other cities. Speaking via video, he said civilians had been tortured, shot in the back of the head, thrown down wells, blown up with grenades, and crushed to death by tanks while in their cars.

