Dog looking for forever home after losing owners to COVID-19

A dog in New Jersey is looking for a forever home after her owners passed away from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Monmouth County SPCA says Che-Che ended up in their care over the weekend after two members of her family passed away from the virus.

The SPCA provided the nine-pound pooch with some veterinary care and says she will soon be made available to be adopted into a new home.

“Our staff knew Che-Che needed some comfort and even through our PPE, we could tell a loving touch was all it took to help her to feel safe,” the SPCA wrote in a Facebook post.

The SPCA was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and generous donations they received after sharing Che-Che’s story, and their team is sorting through hundreds of adoption inquiries for the dog.

While Che-Che will hopefully end up in another happy home, the SPCA says she is just one of many animals they expect will need safe, loving homes during these uncertain times.

“Unfortunately, Che-Che is the first of many animals that we anticipate needing a safe haven in these uncertain times. We're asking for your support NOW so that we can ensure every animal has a loving place to call home while they're temporary without one,” the SPCA wrote.

New Jersey has felt the full force of the coronavirus pandemic in recent weeks with officials reporting more than 75,000 cases and more than 3,500 deaths in the state.

If you would like to contribute to the SPCA's fundraiser, CLICK HERE.

