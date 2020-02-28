Dog food service ‘Pet Plate’ delivers fresh ingredients

Now your four-legged friends can eat as good as you do.

Renaldo Webb left his job as a consultant for pet food companies after he saw a need for fresh ingredients. He worked with a veterinarian nutritionist to formulate a meal specifically for his dog, Winston—who loved them. That’s when Webb knew he had to bring the product to pet parents across America.

In 2016, Webb started Manhattan-based ‘Pet Plate’ — a pet food delivery service that uses simple clean ingredients like lamb, sweet potatoes and quinoa. Webb’s company was even featured on Shark Tank—but he was turned down because the sharks believed the company would be difficult to scale.

While the flood of orders was difficult to keep up with at first, Webb took the advice and found a facility big enough to keep up with the demand.

“We are 100% human-grade so all of our ingredients are ingredients you would not hesitate to feed your family, as well as all of our food, is made at a USDA facility,” says Webb.

Now the company has over 10,000 customers and has served roughly 9.5 million meals in the continental U.S.

The company recently received over $9 million in funding from General Mills and even though Webb’s beloved muse, Winston, is no longer with us — the dog left his print on the packaging, but on his owner’s company.

“He’s a really nice remembrance because obviously running a business isn’t easy,” says Webb. “You have to have a reason to wake up every morning and push through its issues and challenges and it’s nice to know that that I’m doing it for him.”