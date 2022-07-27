Dog fatally mauls woman on Long Island

A woman has been fatally mauled by a family dog on Long Island Wednesday afternoon.

Nassau County Police say a husband came home around 1 o’clock Wednesday afternoon to discover his 70-year-old wife had been fatally mauled by the family’s pit bull.

Officials say the family was already mourning the loss of their stepson who died in a motorcycle crash within the last few weeks. It was his 7-year-old dog that turned on his mom.

When officers showed up, the dog turned violent and charged them, and officers said they had no choice but put him down.

"The scene was pretty horrific we don’t know what time the attack took place," said police commissioner Patrick Ryder. "There was obviously a lot of mutilation on the body legs face."

The Nassau County SPCA says there were no prior incidents involving this dog.

The officer who shot the dog is a 15-year veteran and is in the hospital for an evaluation.