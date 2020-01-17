Dog braves blizzard in Canada for bathroom break

A dog struggled to cope with blizzard conditions in Canada on January 17 as he tried to maneuver his way through snow to relieve himself.

In a video posted to Twitter by Ken Pinsant, the dog can be seen stumbling through the snow and struggling to walk in the strong wind. The caption accompanying the video said, “Poor Dude has to go out in this storm to do his pee, extra treats today.”

Environment Canada issued a storm surge warning for Newfoundland and Labrador due to the strong wind caused by the storm. CTV also reported that outages were expected as a result of the blizzard, with up to 75 centimeters (30 inches) of snow expected by the weekend.