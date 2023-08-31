Expand / Collapse search

Dispensary owners waiting to open remain in confusing state of limbo

By
Published 
Cannabis
FOX 5 NY

Cannabis dispensaries in limbo

FOX 5 NY's Chris Welch talked to one of these very anxious and confused owners.

ASTORIA, N.Y. - Jeremy Rivera has been pouring his life into his new business, Terp Bros. It’s a recreational marijuana dispensary on Ditmars Avenue in Astoria, Queens, and it was supposed to open back on August 15th.

But he and about two dozen other New York businesses that were also essentially ready to open are stuck in limbo—through no fault of their own.

"What else can I provide for them," Rivera asks. "My bone marrow? Do you want my kidneys?"

Related

US health agency recommends loosening federal marijuana laws
article

US health agency recommends loosening federal marijuana laws

Rescheduling marijuana to a Schedule 3 drug would reduce or potentially eliminate criminal penalties for possession.

In early August, a judge ruled that due to a pending lawsuit no new retail dispensaries would be allowed to open. But last week, the judge said those roughly two dozen businesses that were already close to opening could, in fact, still do so. Now the judge has reversed course again, asking for evidence from the state Office of Cannabis Management that those retailers have met all licensing requirements.

Rivera—who was chosen by the state to be one of the first legal recreational dispensaries due to a prior cannabis conviction—says his entire business is now at risk. And because of that, he says, so is his family’s livelihood.

He will soon have to pay the vendors and pay his monthly expenses. Realistically, he says, he might only be able to stay afloat for "another week or two."

Featured

'Like Snoop Dogg's living room': Smell of pot wafts over notorious U.S. Open court
article

'Like Snoop Dogg's living room': Smell of pot wafts over notorious U.S. Open court

The smell of marijuana has become a stink at the U.S. Open. One court in particular is notorious for smelling, as one player put it, "like Snoop Dogg's living room."

He believes that eventually he will be given approval to open. As he understands it, it is now up to the state Office of Cannabis Management to supply the necessary paperwork to the judge. We reached to OCM, but did not hear back.

So, for now, Rivera's hands remain tied.

"They put us underwater. They put a cage in front of us. Now every day we are scrambling just to get another breath of fresh air."