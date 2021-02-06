Disney's Animal Kingdom residents predict Super Bowl LV winner

Who will win the Super Bowl on Sunday: will it be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Kansas City Chiefs?

Many fans already have their bets locked in and the residents of Disney's Animal Kingdom also want to get in on the action.

A video posted by Disney Parks Blog shows different animals choosing who they think will win Super Bowl LV.

While the giraffe seems to think the Chiefs will take home the Vince Lombardi trophy, the majority vote goes to the Bucs!

Disney is gearing up for Super Bowl weekend, even though the annual Super Bowl parade with the winning team's MVP will not happen this year at the Magic Kingdom due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Disney will continue the time-honored tradition of featuring the Super Bowl star player in the iconic "I’m Going to Disney World!" commercial on Sunday night.

Who will you be rooting for? Super Bowl LV kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.