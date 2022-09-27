Walt Disney World closing some features ahead of Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World theme parks continue to operate under normal conditions ahead of Hurricane Ian's expected Florida landfall but the park is closing some features ahead of the storm.

The theme park says it is "preparing for necessary operational adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service."

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will temporarily close Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Sept. 30 due to the weather forecast.

Disney says it is contacting guests with current and upcoming reservations.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park will close temporarily Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29. (Disney’s Blizzard Beach is currently closed).

Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will also temporarily close Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29.

Each line on the map depicts a different computer forecast model solution for Hurricane Ian. (FOX Weather)

Disney says it will not enforce cancelation policies until further notice for dining and other experiences like Savi’s Workshop and Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

Performances of Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue have been canceled from Sept. 28-30 in light of the temporary closure of Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. Guests with pre-paid reservations will be automatically canceled and refunded.

If a hurricane warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center for the Orlando area, or for a guest's area of residence, within 7 days of thescheduled arrival date, guests may call in advance to reschedule or cancel a Walt Disney Travel Company Disney Resort Hotel Package and most room-only reservations (booked directly with Disney) without any cancelation or change fees imposed by Disney.