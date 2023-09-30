Disney+ begins cracking down on password sharing

Video streaming service Disney+ is beginning to target users who are sharing their account login credentials.

An increasing number of streaming platforms have begun using backend technology to ensure that consumers are not giving out access to their accounts to others — and now Disney is joining the trend.

An email sent to Disney+ users in Canada this week informed customers that the service will begin restricting their "ability to share your account or login credentials outside of your household."

Disney has updated its Subscriber Agreement in Canada to restrict the use of one account by multiple people not covered by a subscription tier.

Under the new guidelines, users sharing their login credentials outside the bounds of their subscription plan risk termination of service.

Disney+ offers a "Household" bundle that allows for multiple users using different devices to stream off the same account.

However, even under this more expensive plan, users must still be within the same household and cannot share with others in different locations.

Iger's vow comes after Disney has been embroiled in a number of controversies in recent years. He returned as CEO in November 2022 after previously leading the entertainment giant from 2005 to 2020.

