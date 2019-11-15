Director previews 'Back from the Brink: Saved from Extinction'

Filmmaker Sean Casey is the director of Back from the Brink: Saved from Extinction.

The film features several animal species that have been rescued from extinction, including the Christmas Island red crab (off the coast of Australia), California's Channel Island fox, China's golden monkey.

"Back from the Brink: Saved from Extinction offers an opportunity to engage with some of the most extraordinary creatures on Earth, which nearly disappeared forever," Casey said. "We demonstrate how human efforts do make an impact for the better, and are essential in saving and protecting the world's animals and wild places."

Actress Claire Danes narrates the film, which is playing now on large-format screens. (The New York Hall of Science in Queens is showing it.)

"Through the unmatched, immersive Giant Screen technology, we're able to connect audiences with nature in places they might not otherwise go," Casey said.

www.backfromthebrink.com