Diesel fashion show features mountain of 200,000 condoms

Models at the Diesel runway show at Milan Fashion Week had a unique background.

They walked in front of a mountain of 200,000 condom boxes.

"Sex positivity is something amazing," Glenn Martens, the Creative Director of Diesel said. "We like to play at Diesel, and we are serious about it. Have fun, respect each other, be safe.

The company has started a partnership with Durex.

The company says 300,000 Diesel x Durex condoms will be given away free around the world through all Diesel stores and selected distributors.

As for the Fall/Winter 2023 collection, Martens calls it "more condensed and concentrated, more grown up, fun and strong and playful. There are the four pillars of Diesel – denim, utility, pop and artisanal – and we push the experimentation with each of them".