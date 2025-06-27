Diddy trial update: Defense to deliver closing arguments today

The Brief Diddy’s defense is expected to present its closing argument today, as the high-stakes federal sex trafficking trial nears its end. Prosecutors have painted Diddy as the head of a long-running criminal enterprise, citing sex trafficking, violence, and intimidation, which are key to proving the racketeering charge. Jury deliberations could begin as soon as today, with a possible final push from prosecutors during their rebuttal that may include new revelations.



Day two of closing arguments is set to continue Friday in the federal sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs.

FOX 5 NY’s Lisa Evers reports that Diddy’s defense team is scheduled to present their closing arguments this morning. Lead attorney Marc Agnifilo says he expects it to take about three hours, which would be far shorter than the prosecution’s nearly five-hour closing on Thursday.

What's next:

Once the defense wraps, prosecutors will have a chance to deliver their rebuttal. Veteran federal trial attorney Jim Kasouras told FOX 5 that he’s seen many cases won on rebuttal alone, calling it a key moment that often gives prosecutors the edge. He also hinted to watch for a potential "bombshell" in the government’s final word.

After closing arguments are complete, Judge Arun Subramanian will "charge the jury," giving them instructions on how to apply the law to the evidence presented.

Diddy trial jury deliberations

Jury deliberations could begin late Friday afternoon, though most court watchers expect that process to start on Monday.

FOX 5 NY will bring you live updates from inside and outside the courtroom throughout the day with a livestream from the courthouse on YouTube in the player below.

Diddy trial live updates

FOX 5 NY will bring the latest from the trial.

What happened in closing arguments?

In the first day of closing arguments the prosecutor told jurors that Diddy "committed crime after crime" for two decades and that thought his "fame, wealth and power" put him above the law.

"It’s time to hold him accountable. It’s time for justice. It’s time to find the defendant guilty," Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik said a nearly five-hour presentation.

Diddy kept his head down as prosecutor Christy Slavik walked jurors through testimony and evidence from the seven-week trial, which she said proved sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and other charges. He was seen scribbling notes to his lawyers and shaking his head.

What is the ‘proof’ in the case?

Dig deeper:

Among the evidence, prosecutor Christy Slavik argued, was proof that Diddy kidnapped an employee, took part in setting rapper Kid Cudi’s car on fire, bribed a hotel guard, and committed what she called the "brutal crimes at the heart of this case" sex trafficking.

Slavik told jurors that Diddy "again and again forced, threatened, and manipulated" his ex-girlfriends, Cassie and Jane, into having sex with escorts for his own entertainment. She delivered her closing argument from a lectern just feet from the jury box.

Jurors were once again shown the now-infamous surveillance video of Diddy hitting, kicking, and dragging Cassie at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles in 2016, footage that opened the trial seven weeks ago. Slavik said the assault happened after Cassie tried to leave what she described as a "freak-off" involving a male sex worker.

"He knew exactly what he was doing. That is sex trafficking," Slavik said, adding that Combs was "knowingly using force and coercion to get Cassie back to that room where the escort was waiting."

Diddy's family, including several of his children, watched from the wooden benches of a packed courtroom. During a break, he turned and gave them a thumbs-up.

Since his arrest at a Manhattan hotel last September, Combs and his legal team have maintained his innocence — though they admitted during trial that incidents of domestic violence occurred.

Can the prosecution prove racketeering under RICO?

One of the five charges Diddy faces is racketeering conspiracy under the federal RICO law, which was originally created to go after organized crime.

Prosecutors must convince the jury that Diddy was not just a powerful celebrity surrounded by staff, but the leader of a criminal enterprise involved in sex trafficking, drug distribution, and other crimes over many years.

The RICO charge allows prosecutors to present a wide-ranging narrative that can include older alleged misconduct. Diddy’s lawyers argue there was no conspiracy because his employees did not agree to commit crimes. But prosecutors say members of his team repeatedly did illegal things for him, like delivering drugs, helping cover up violence, and isolating victims.

This charge could be key to tying years of allegations into a single case.