Diddy’s prison release set after prostitution conviction

Sean "Diddy" Combs is expected to serve his time in federal prison until 2028, according to Fox News Digital.

The 55-year-old music mogul, was sentenced earlier this month to more than four years behind bars after being convicted of federal prostitution charges.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, he’s scheduled for release on May 8, 2028.

How much time will Diddy serve?

In addition to the 50-month sentence, Diddy will face five years of supervised release and a $500,000 fine. Prosecutors had urged the court to impose a much longer punishment of 135 months, or just over 11 years, calling the rapper "unrepentant."

Ahead of sentencing, Diddy’s attorney, Teny Geragos, asked Judge Arun Subramanian to recommend that her client serve time at FCI Fort Dix in southern New Jersey. In a letter obtained by Fox News Digital, Geragos said the facility’s Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) would allow Diddy to "address drug abuse issues" and "maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts."

Where is Diddy?

The minimum-security prison, located on a military base about 90 minutes from New York City and an hour from Philadelphia, holds roughly 4,100 inmates between its main complex and satellite camp.

The Bureau of Prisons will ultimately determine where Diddy serves his sentence.

What was Diddy charged with?

A jury convicted Combs on July 2 on two counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution, while acquitting him of more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

He’s been behind bars since Sept. 16, 2024, and his attorneys have described his confinement as "inhumane," citing poor conditions, food contamination, and "constant suicide watch."

Just days before sentencing, Judge Subramanian rejected Combs’ final bid for a new trial, writing that prosecutors had presented "overwhelming evidence" of his guilt.