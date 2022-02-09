Devarjaye Daniel, 10, battling terminal cancer sworn in as Aldine ISD's honorary police officer

Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel, 10, has already exceeded his goal of being sworn into 100 law enforcement agencies, but officials and his own school district are still showing him love and support.

BACKGROUND STORY: Houston 9-year-old with terminal cancer hopes to be sworn-in by 100 law enforcement agencies

Devarjaye, who is battling brain and spinal cancer, made headlines after saying he wanted to be sworn in as an honorary officer by 100 law enforcement agencies! And at the end of January, Devarjaye met his goal after getting sworn into the Houston ISD Police Department.

MORE: 10-year-old battling cancer sworn into 100 law enforcement agencies

However, his journey is far from over! In fact, Aldine ISD will be swearing Devarjaye, who is a student with the district, on Wednesday as an honorary officer for its police department.

The ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. at Aldine ISD's M.O. Campbell Educational Center with several representatives from other school districts in attendance.

Advertisement

RELATED: 10-year-old Houston cancer patient sworn-in by dozens of law enforcement agencies