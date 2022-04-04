Detroit man accused of killing stepbrother, telling mother he died of overdose
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man allegedly killed his stepbrother then told their mother that the victim died of an overdose, a judge said during the suspect's arraignment.
Christopher Charles Johnson Jr., 32, is accused of shooting his 22-year-old stepbrother during an argument in the 11700 block of Sussex in Detroit early Thursday.
Johnson is charged with second-degree murder, discharging a weapon in or at a building causing death, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony firearms.
In court on Monday, the judge said he tried to cover up the crime before he got caught, calling it "very concerning."
He was denied bond.
Advertisement
Christopher Charles Johnson Jr.