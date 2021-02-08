Hacker tried to poison Oldsmar water system, sheriff says

Investigators say someone took over a computer that controls the city of Oldsmar’s water system and tried to poison the city's water. The FBI, Secret Service and Pinellas deputies are now looking into the case.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says someone first hacked the system around 8 a.m. Friday. The plant operator at first didn’t think anything of it at the time because his supervisors use remote access to get into the system all the time.

But when it happened again later that afternoon, the operator noticed the hacker pushed the sodium hydroxide mixture to a toxic level -- from 100 ppm to 11,100 ppm.

That operator immediately pushed the level of that chemical, also known as lye, back down.

Sodium hydroxide occurs naturally in water at very low levels. It's typically added to water for corrosion control purposes at rates between 1 and 40 ppm.

Oldsmar’s system serves roughly 15,000 customers.

The sheriff says the public was never in any danger because there are other alarms in place, but he’s asking all utilities and municipal services in the Tampa Bay area to review their security protocols.

Remote access systems for the Oldsmar computer has since been turned off.

