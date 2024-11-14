What is the department of government efficiency, 'The Manhattan Project' of our time

The Brief Trump appointed Elon Musk to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to reduce waste and bureaucracy. Musk will work with entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy on federal reforms. The DOGE name references Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, though operational details are unclear.



President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesdsay that Elon Musk will lead the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a non-governmental commission focused on reducing waste and cutting federal bureaucracy.

Working alongside Musk will be entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, as part of Trump’s effort to bring private sector strategies into the federal system.

"It will become, potentially, ‘The Manhattan Project’ of our time." — President-elect Donald Trump

Trump described DOGE as central to his vision of a leaner, more accountable government.

"I look forward to Elon and Vivek making changes to the Federal Bureaucracy with an eye on efficiency and, at the same time, making life better for all Americans."

The commission’s main goal, Trump says, is to "liberate our Economy, and make the U.S. Government accountable to ‘WE THE PEOPLE.’" The deadline for DOGE to deliver results is July 4, 2026, to celebrate the country’s 250th Independence Day.

The 'Manhattan Project’

Trump has high hopes for DOGE, comparing it to "The Manhattan Project" of this era. The original Manhattan Project, led by scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and General Leslie Groves, was a secret World War II research effort to develop nuclear weapons. Trump hopes DOGE will achieve equally transformative results for the government. The project resulted in two types of atomic bombs during the war.

Musk welcomed the challenge, adding, "This will send shockwaves through the system—and anyone involved in Government waste, which is a lot of people!" Later, he posted on X (formerly Twitter) about DOGE’s acronym, which aligns with his favorite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin: "Department of Government Efficiency. The merch will be

Trump previously hinted that Musk might oversee a commission to reduce government spending, and Musk has claimed he could help cut up to $2 trillion from the federal budget. His extensive experience running efficient operations at Tesla and SpaceX aligns with Trump’s goal for DOGE.

Ramaswamy, an advocate for a smaller federal government, is expected to assist in tackling regulatory complexities in Washington. Together, Musk and Ramaswamy will focus on identifying areas where the government can reduce spending without impacting essential services.

The Associated Press reported, however, that DOGE might be subject to the Federal Advisory Committee Act, which would require DOGE to operate with transparency and accountability, including making reports accessible to the public.

In his statement, Trump said, "They will work together to liberate our Economy and make the U.S. Government accountable to 'WE THE PEOPLE.' Their work will conclude no later than July 4, 2026—a smaller Government, with more efficiency and less bureaucracy, will be the perfect gift to America on the 250th Anniversary of The Declaration of Independence. I am confident they will succeed!"