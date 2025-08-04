Zoo asks for small pet donations to feed predators

The Brief Aalborg Zoo in Denmark is asking for donations of small pets to feed the predators at the zoo. The practice aims to imitate the natural food chain of predators. The zoo accepts chickens, rabbits and guinea pigs and also horse donations.



A zoo in Aalborg, Denmark, is accepting donations of small pets to feed predators at the zoo.

What we know:

Aalborg Zoo posted on Facebook that they are accepting donations of small animals such as chickens, rabbits and guinea pigs to be a source of whole prey for predators.

"In zoos we have a responsibility to imitate the natural food chain of the animals – in terms of both animal welfare and professional integrity," wrote Aalborg Zoo.

According to the post, animals are gently euthanized by trained staff and are used as food afterward.

The donation section of the zoo's official website says that they also accept live horses that they will euthanize and slaughter for feed.

Tigers at the Aalborg Zoo in 2011

The conditions for donating a horse include meeting a size requirement, not having been treated for illness within the last month and having a horse passport.

The owner of the horse can receive a tax deduction on the value of the horse after the donation, given certain information is provided.

What they're saying:

A Facebook user jokingly commented, "What if you have gotten tired of some of your children this holiday????" to which Aalborg Zoo responded, "Your children are very welcome at the Zoo Trine Hansen-Jensen but not as food… here we only accept animals with feathers or fur."