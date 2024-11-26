The Brief Dictionary.com’s 2024 Word of the Year is demure. The word took the internet by storm this summer thanks to a TikToker’s video series. Influencer Jools Lebron posted a video in early August using the word to describe daily situations, and the trend took off across all platforms.



Could you define "demure?"

If you couldn’t at the beginning of the year, chances are you can now after the word took the internet by storm this summer.

It was searched for and talked about so much that Dictionary.com made it its 2024 Word of the Year.

Dictionary.com said demure experienced a "meteoric" rise in usage in 2024.

"Between January and the end of August, this term saw a nearly 1,200% increase in usage in digital web media alone," the company said.

And it was all thanks to the "very demure, very mindful" video trend.

Demure TikTok trend

Featured article

The "demure" trend went viral this summer because of TikTok videos posted by influencer Jools Lebron .

In the first one, she shared her very "demure" makeup look that she wears to work.

"I don’t do too much; I’m very mindful when I’m at work," she says in a subtle sing-song voice. She shared other videos with tips of how to act "demure" in other daily situations like the workplace and at the airport.

"Very demure, very mindful," was the catchphrase that caught and spun into a life of its own, with countless creators sharing their interpretations.

Lebron’s videos resulted in comments from major brands like Google, e.l.f. Cosmetics and United Airlines, Forbes reported.

RELATED: What is demure? | Viral trend explained

Demure meaning

Weekly searches for "demure" on Dictionary.com spiked in August, with a peak of over 13,000,000 queries in the week of August 19th. Image: Dictionary.com

Dictionary.com defines demure as being characterized by shyness or modesty, or to be reserved, but says the word has taken on a new identity of sorts thanks to the trend.

The new usage is "one used to describe refined and sophisticated appearance or behavior in various contexts, such as at work or on a plane," Dictionary.com explained.

"This increased focus on public appearance and behavior comes at a time when employees are increasingly returning to offices after hybrid remote work following the pandemic."

Dictionary.com said it chose demure for its word of the year because it was the best reflection of social trends and global events that defined 2024.

RELATED: Cambridge Dictionary's 2024 word of the year is ...

Other notable words for 2024

Dictionary.com said these words also made an impact and were on the shortlist for 2024 Word of the Year:

Brainrot

Brat

Extreme weather

Midwest nice

Weird