Democratic governors back President Biden as signs continue to point to eroding support

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and other Democratic Governors met with President Biden on Wednesday, a week after his disastrous debate performance against former President Trump.

"President Joe Biden is in it to win it and all of us pledged our support to him because the stakes could not be higher," said Governor Hochul.

Minnesota. Governor Tim Walz said he went into this meeting with concerns.

"We like many Americans, were worried. We are worried because of the threat of a Trump presidency," Walz said.

After the meeting, the Governors of New York, Minnesota, and Maryland pledged support for a Biden candidacy even as other Democrats and donors have called for Biden to step down.

Governor Walz was asked if he thought the President was fit for office, and he responded "Yes, fit for office."

President Biden has been trying to do damage control since last Thursday, telling his staff he would not drop out of the race.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also tried to allay concerns about the President's cognitive health, which appeared to be faltering during the debate.

"I would not call it an episode. I would call it… we had a bad night. Right? It was not his best night. He had a cold, he was jet-lagged," Jean-Pierre said.



