Democrat Max Rose says he doesn't support Biden's 2024 reelection bid

New York City Democratic congressional candidate Max Rose has said that he will not support a re-election bid in 2024 for President Joe Biden.

"I do not think that Donald Trump should run 2024. I do not think that Joe Biden should run in 2024," Rose said. "I'm sick and tired of that generation being in power. We've got to move on."

Rose, who will face off against Rep. Nicole Malliotakis in the race to represent New York's 11th Congressional District, made the declaration on the 6 O'clock News on FOX 5 NY, after the news that Biden allegedly told Al Sharpton that he would seek a second term in office.

"We have to turn the page, not just on this politics of ineffectiveness, but also these politics of division and vitriol. It's time to move on as a nation," Rose told FOX 5 NY's Teresa Priolo.

Rose formerly represented the 11th district in Congress before losing his seat to Malliotakis in the 2020 election. He also served in the Biden Administration as a COVID-19 advisor to the Pentagon in 2021.

According to the New York Post, Biden, 79, said he would run again during a meeting with Sharpton and the leaders of several civil rights groups in September.

However, Biden has not yet announced officially if he will seek another term in office and has dodged questions about a possible decision.