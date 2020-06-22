Delta to re-start flights from U.S. to China on June 25

article

Delta Air Lines will resume flights between the U.S. and China on June 25, operating twice per week between Seattle and Shanghai-Pudong via Seoul-Incheon. Starting in July, Delta will fly once per week from Seattle and Detroit to Shanghai also via Incheon.

Delta is the first U.S. airline to resume U.S. to China routes since flights were stopped in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that U.S. airlines have been approved to fly four weekly flights to China, easing a standoff on travel restrictions in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delta requires all travelers to wear face masks for travel, starting with check-in. Face coverings are required in Delta Sky Clubs, boarding gate areas, jet bridges and during the flights, except during meal service. Use is encouraged in security lines and restrooms.

Other safety measures Delta has instituted include:

