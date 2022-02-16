Delta passenger tried to open plane door to share COVID vaccine views

article

A Portland man is facing federal charges after attempting to open an emergency exit on a commercial airline flight from Salt Lake City, Utah to Portland.

Michael Brandon Demarre, 32, is charged with threatening to interfere and interfering with a flight crew and attendants.

According to court documents, on February 11, while on a Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Portland, Demarre attempted to open the aircraft’s emergency exit door while it was in flight.

Other passengers say Demarre removed the plastic covering over the emergency exit handle and forcefully pulled on the handle.

A flight attendant demanded Demarre stop touching the handle and move to the rear of the aircraft.

They say that Demarre complied and was physically restrained by the flight crew.

Once in Portland, Demarre told officers he created the disturbance so other passengers would video record him sharing his personal views.

The Oregonian reported that he wanted passengers to record him on video sharing his "thoughts on COVID-19 vaccines."

Demarre made his initial appearance in federal court on Monday. He was ordered detained pending further court proceedings.