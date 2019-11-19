Delta flight bound for NYC forced to evacuate due to smoke in cabin

Passengers on a Delta Airlines flight from Madrid to New York were forced to evacuate on Tuesday when smoke filled the cabin, as seen in this video from a passenger.

The flight was delayed by over two hours, according to FlightAware.

“They waited to see what it was until they let us out of the plane,” tweeted the passenger who shot the video. “I have not stopped coughing.”

Delta tweeted that its maintenance teams were working to resolve the issue.