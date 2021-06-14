Delivery man stabbed in back while riding bicycle in Brooklyn

A man making a delivery while on a bicycle in Brooklyn was approached from behind by another man on a bike and stabbed in the back, said police.

The 53-year-old delivery man was riding along Fulton Street in Cypress Hills on Sunday at about 4 p.m. when the assailant pulled out a large knife, stabbed him in the lower left back, knocking him to the ground.

The suspect continued eastbound along Fulton Street.

The victim was treated at Jamaica Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was described by police as a male approximately 5'8" tall, 160 pounds, with a slim build, wearing a green ski mask, a green hooded shirt, black pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) .The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential, cops say.

