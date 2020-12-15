Deli clerk pepper sprayed during robbery

A Staten Island deli clerk was pepper-sprayed in the face during an early morning robbery.

The NYPD says it happened last Tuesday at a store on Forest Ave. in the West Brighton neighborhood.

A man went into the deli at 4:10 a.m. and sprayed the 53-year-old man in the face. The robber then grabbed the entire cash register before taking off.

The victim suffered pain and redness to the eyes and EMS took him to Richmond University Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Police released a video that captured the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say all calls are strictly confidential.