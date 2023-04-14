Passport renewal delays could get worse. What experts say to do

"I was told that I can’t travel within six months of expiration." — Melinda Farina

For Americans traveling overseas any time soon, passports and renewals are increasing stress.

"I am supposed to be flying out to Paris tomorrow, and I have a passport that expires in May," said Melinda Farina. "I was told that I can’t travel within six months of expiration."

Farina told FOX 5 NY the appointment she was able to secure at the New York City area passport office was scheduled for the day of her flight to Paris.

"The big picture is, they have way more applications than people to process," travel expert Sandra McLamore said.

What experts are saying

When it comes to passports, experts say you need time on your side.

The U.S. Department of State is dealing with a backlog stretching back to the pandemic.

In a statement to FOX 5 NY, a State Department spokesperson said, "As Americans are traveling internationally again, we are seeing unprecedented demand for passports. In Fiscal Year 2022, we issued more passports than ever before, and we are on track to break that record again for Fiscal Year 2023."

Could it get worse?

According to the Department of State, currently, waiting times for routine passport processing can take 10 to 13 weeks.

The State Department also said times could increase heading into the summer travel season.