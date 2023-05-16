Decomposed bodies of man, woman found inside Brooklyn apartment

The decomposed bodies of a 39-year-old man and 76-year-old woman were found inside a Brooklyn apartment, the NYPD said.

Police responded to a 911 call Monday around 6:50 p.m. of possible aided unconscious individuals inside 206 Quentin Road, apartment 3D, in the Gravesend section.

FDNY officials also responded and were able to gain access to the apartment.

According to officials, the unconscious man and woman were found inside the apartment lying within the living room area. Both bodies were decomposed, they said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing.

The identification of the victims is being withheld pending family notification.