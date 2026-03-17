Decapitated, handless body identified nearly 56 years after being found on NY road

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The Brief A dismembered body was found on a New York road in 1970. The identity of the body has been determined nearly 56 years later. Further details about his death and who killed him are still unknown.



A cold case victim has been identified more than five decades after the horrifying discovery was made in a New York town, but his killer remains unknown.

What we know:

The body of a man with no head or hands was found on Davis Hill Road in Andover, New York, on March 20, 1970.

Any information about the victim remained unknown for nearly 56 years, until DNA collected in 2022 was used to determine his identity last month.

New York State Police have identified the victim as 35-year-old Clyde A. Coppage, who was living in Genessee, Pennsylvania at the time of his disappearance.

He was never reported missing, because police say he was not originally from the area.

What we don't know:

Details about what led to Coppage's death, along with who killed him, are still unknown. Police say the investigation into his death remains open and active.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Coppage is asked to contact the New York State Police.