DeCamp bus lines ends service from NJ to NYC

It is the end of the line for DeCamp bus lines in New Jersey, a company with a legacy so far back that pictures from its first years as a transportation company are in black-and-white film.

DeCamp's role as a commuter bus line ferrying passengers from New Jersey to New York City will end as of Friday, April 7, the Montclair-based company said.

Shutting down service on its 7 commuter bus lines is another direct consequence of the pandemic, with the bus company saying its ridership is still down 80% compared with pre-pandemic levels.

Until now DeCamp has been able to stay afloat with the aid of various federal and state programs. But those programs of now run out, leaving the company unable to cover operating expenses on its own.

DeCamp will continue operating a charter service and says its drivers from the commuter lines will be shifted over when its 153-year history ends.