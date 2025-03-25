BQE traffic: Debris spill shuts down Gowanus

The Brief All inbound lanes on the Gowanus at Hamilton Avenue were closed due to what appeared to be lumber scattered across the roadway. The cause of the spill remains unclear, but SkyFOX footage showed the lumber strewn across the Brooklyn roadway. Crews are still working to clear the mess, but traffic was backed up to the Verrazano Bridge.



Tuesday morning commuters are facing major delays across the city due to a debris spill on the Gowanus Expressway.

According to FOX 5 NY's Ines Rosales, as of 8:30 a.m., all inbound lanes on the Gowanus at Hamilton Avenue were closed due to what appeared to be lumber scattered across the roadway.

The cause of the spill remains unclear, but SkyFOX footage showed the lumber strewn across the Brooklyn roadway.

Crews are still working to clear the mess, but traffic was backed up to the Verrazano Bridge.

BQE traffic, detour

Drivers were forced to detour via Hicks Street and Atlantic Avenue to rejoin the BQE.

Elsewhere, accidents slowed traffic on the Belt Parkway, with crashes reported westbound near Lefferts Boulevard and eastbound on Merrick Boulevard.

Garden State Parkway traffic

The Garden State Parkway in New Jersey was jammed northbound toward Exit 148 after a crash on the shoulder, causing backups to Route 280.

West Side Highway

A stalled vehicle blocked the left lane of the West Side Highway in the 150s, creating delays stretching back to the George Washington Bridge.

Drivers were urged to allow extra time or seek alternate routes as crews worked to clear the roads.

Live traffic map

Below you'll find a live traffic map from NJ511. Click here if you're having trouble viewing the map.