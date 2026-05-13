Debris falls near George Washington Bridge, leaving 1 person injured

The Brief A piece of debris fell onto a roadway near the George Washington Bridge. Officials say the debris may have struck a vehicle, injuring one person. The incident happened near the area of 179th Street and Wadsworth Avenue.



A person was taken to the hospital after debris fell onto a roadway near the George Washington Bridge in Manhattan.

What we know:

FDNY confirmed that a piece of debris fell onto the roadway near the George Washington Bridge area.

The debris may have struck a vehicle, and someone inside that vehicle was hurt.

That person was taken to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

The incident happened near 179th Street and Wadsworth Avenue, close to the entrance to the upper level of the George Washington Bridge.

Emergency Management officials, ambulance crews and other responders were seen at the scene.

The backstory:

The incident comes after another piece of debris fell last week near the entrance to the upper level of the George Washington Bridge.

In that case, video showed a large piece of debris falling from the ceiling of the tunnel on the busy Trans-Manhattan Expressway, narrowly missing a driver.

Officials later inspected the area and said the issue had been fixed.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details about the size of the debris that fell or exactly where it came from.

The injured person’s condition has not been released.

It is also unclear whether the latest incident is connected to the debris that fell in the area last week.

What's next:

Crews are expected to investigate what caused the debris to fall.

Drivers in the area should expect possible delays near the George Washington Bridge and Trans-Manhattan Expressway as officials respond.