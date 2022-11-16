Death of Queens 3-year-old found with bruises deemed a homicide

article

The death of a 3-year-old boy found unconscious and unresponsive with bruises throughout his body in Queens has been deemed a homicide, the NYPD says.

The NYPD responded to a 911 call Sunday of an aided child inside of 79-00 Queens Boulevard, where they were informed the boy, who was unconscious and unresponsive with bruises seen throughout his body, was transported by EMS to NYC Health & Hospital/Elmhurst. He was there pronounced dead.

The child has been identified as Shaquan Butler.

The address is the old Pan American Hotel, which is now being used as homeless and low income housing.

There are no arrests yet to be made.