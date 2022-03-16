Death of 8-year-old Bronx boy with autism ruled homicide

article

Police have now determined that an 8-year-old Bronx boy's June death is a homicide.

The NYPD was called to Montefiore North Hospital's emergency room on June 1, 2021.

The boy's mother had brought Joseph Barney to the hospital unconscious and unresponsive with no obvious signs of trauma.

Barney was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Police said Tuesday that his death had been ruled a homicide, as a result of battered child syndrome, according to the Post.

The boy had been taken to Montefiore numerous times with indications of child abuse, police sources told the paper.

Barney allegedly starved to death, according to News 12. He was allegedly severely underweight at the time of his death.

Police did not announce any arrests in connection with the case.