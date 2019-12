A man was shot and killed outside a Queens supermarket on Wednesday evening.

The NYPD says the 45-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body and arms outside of the Key Food on Rockaway Beach Boulevard at about 6:15 p.m.

EMS took the man to Jamaica Hospital but it was too late to save his life.

Police have not released his name. There are no arrests and the investigation was continuing.