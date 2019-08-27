Deadly partial building collapse in the Bronx

A construction worker was killed when a building under construction in the Bronx collapsed on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to 92 E. 208 St. in the Bronx just before noon. Five people were injured. SkyFox was over the scene where a portion of the building had come down.

Firefighters could be seen sifting through the rubble and moving large beams. One firefighter searched the scene from high above on a ladder.

It's not clear what caused the collapse. The New York City Buildings Department is investigating.