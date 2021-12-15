Expand / Collapse search

Deadly fire in 'heavily cluttered' apartment in Queens

Fire fighters had to deal with heavy clutter as they battled a deadly fire in the Pomonok section of Queens.

NEW YORK - Two people were killed and one injured in an early morning fire inside an apartment building in the Pomonok section of Queens, said the FDNY.

The fire at 71-02 162 Street broke out at about 4:34 a.m.  Firefighters responded to heavy flames inside a heavily cluttered apartment, said fire officials.

Firefighters were able to put the blaze under control by 5:21 a.m.

The victims- a 75-year-old female and an 81-year-old male- were pronounced dead at the scene. One person suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was underway.