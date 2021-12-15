Deadly fire in 'heavily cluttered' apartment in Queens

Two people were killed and one injured in an early morning fire inside an apartment building in the Pomonok section of Queens, said the FDNY.

The fire at 71-02 162 Street broke out at about 4:34 a.m. Firefighters responded to heavy flames inside a heavily cluttered apartment, said fire officials.

Firefighters were able to put the blaze under control by 5:21 a.m.

The victims- a 75-year-old female and an 81-year-old male- were pronounced dead at the scene. One person suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Advertisement

An investigation into the cause of the fire was underway.