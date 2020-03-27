Deadly fire at Manhattan subway station
NEW YORK - At least one person is dead in a fire at the West 110th Street subway station in Manhattan.
A 36-year-old man was rushed from the scene to Mount Sinai where he was pronounced dead, according to the FDNY.
The fire erupted on or near a subway train at about 3:18 a.m.
At least 17 firefighters were injured.
Video from Citizen app shows large, black plumes of smoke coming from the station.
Subway service is disrupted on the no. 1, 2, and 3 lines.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.