Deadly fire at Manhattan subway station

At least one person is dead in a fire at the West 110th Street subway station in Manhattan.

A 36-year-old man was rushed from the scene to Mount Sinai where he was pronounced dead, according to the FDNY.

The fire erupted on or near a subway train at about 3:18 a.m.

At least 17 firefighters were injured.

Video from Citizen app shows large, black plumes of smoke coming from the station.

Subway service is disrupted on the no. 1, 2, and 3 lines.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.