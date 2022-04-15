Deadly fire in apartment building on Mulberry Street

A fire that started on the fifth floor of an apartment building on Mulberry Street Friday morning quickly spread killing one person and injuring two others, said the FDNY.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the blaze in the six-story building that broke out just before 4 a.m.

One person was listed in critical condition and another suffered minor injuries. Three fighters also suffered minor injuries.

Video from Citizen App shows large flames and heavy smoke pouring out of windows at 78 Mulberry Street.

SkyFox was later over the scene where a blackened window and damage to the building were visible.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.