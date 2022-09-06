Deadly crash on NYS Thruway in Tuxedo

article

Two people are dead after a wrong-way driver collided with another car on the NYS Thruway.

The New York State Police say it happened about 1 a.m. in Tuxedo.

Troopers say a preliminary investigation has determined a car was driving northbound in the southbound lanes between Exit 16 (Harriman) and Exit 15A (Sloatsburg), when it struck another vehicle head-on.

The vehicles were occupied by drivers only, both of whom were pronounced deceased on the scene.

All southbound lanes remain blocked during accident reconstruction. Traffic is being diverted at Exit 16, Harriman.