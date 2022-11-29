Deadly crash on Cross Bronx Expressway

A woman is dead after a fiery crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway early on Tuesday.

The NYPD says it happened near Exit 1A/Major Deegan in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx just after 12:30 a.m.

Police say a truck driven by a postal service contractor was rear-ended by a car. The woman driving the car stayed in the vehicle while awaiting police to arrive when another truck crashed into her car and the postal contractor's truck.

Both trucks caught fire and the woman died in the car. The two truck drivers were being evaluated by EMS crews at the scene.

The burned-out remains of the trucks blocked the roadway.

A major investigation continued into the morning rush hour causing big traffic delays.