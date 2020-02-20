Deadly collapse at Queens construction site

article

One person was killed and another injured during a building collapse at a construction site in Jamaica Thursday.

Fire officials said the victims were working at 147-05 94th Ave. at around 11:45 a.m. when a building that was under demolition collapsed and trapped the workers.

The injured worker was rushed to Jamaica Hospital.

SkyFox was over the scene where rubble and partially demolished buildings spanned a portion of the block.

The NYC Department of Buildings website lists a stop-work order in place at the site.