Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from SUN 3:15 PM EDT until SUN 10:00 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Passaic County
5
Tornado Watch
from SUN 3:10 PM EDT until SUN 10:00 PM EDT, Dutchess County, Ulster County
Tornado Watch
until SUN 10:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Tornado Watch
from SUN 3:11 PM EDT until SUN 10:00 PM EDT, Sussex County
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County

'Deadliest Catch' star Mahlon Reyes dead at 38

Published 
Entertainment
FOX News

FLATHEAD COUNTY, Mont. - Mahlon Reyes of "Deadliest Catch" fame has died at the age of 38.

The reality star worked as a deckhand on the show and appeared in 14 episodes, per IMDb.

A rep for Discovery, where the show aired, confirmed the death to Fox News.

Reyes died last weekend in Montana after suffering a heart attack on Saturday, his wife told TMZ.

She said Reyes survived the heart attack, but never regained consciousness after hospitalization and was taken off life support on Sunday.

The outlet was told that Reyes' family was unaware of any pre-existing medical conditions, leaving his loved ones surprised.

Some of the reality star's ashes, his wife said, will be spread in the Bering Sea by his "Deadliest Catch" co-stars.

Mahlon recently suffered an injury to his Achilles tendon and was working to recover in order to make it to Alaska for another crab season.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office could not be reached by Fox News, but told TMZ that his cause of death could not be confirmed yet.

Reyes is survived by his wife and four children, the outlet reports.

For more, check out FOXNews.com.