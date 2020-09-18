Dead man found in Central Park

Police in New York were investigating a body found in Central Park early on Friday.

The NYPD responded to a 911 of an unconscious male inside the park near West 109 Street and West Drive.

Police found the 59-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, with no obvious signs of trauma.

EMS responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing.



The identity of the victim is not being released until his family is notified.

Earlier this month police found a body floating in a pond in the park.