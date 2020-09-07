Dead body pulled from pond in Central Park

Police officers responded to a 911 call about a dead body floating in the water in Manhattan's Central Park at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

FDNY divers went into the Pond, which is near Central Park South, to retrieve the body and bring it back to shore, authorities said.

FOX 5 NY's Stacey Delikat reported that the body was an adult man.

An EMS crew examined the body and pronounced the person deceased, the NYPD said.

"The New York City Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing," the NYPD said. "The name of the deceased is being withheld pending identification of the body and family notification."

The Pond, which is sometimes colloquially referred to as Swan Lake, is located at the southeastern section of the park, just steps from Fifth Avenue.

Advertisement