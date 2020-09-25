De Blasio, NYPD commissioner push back at Cuomo on police reforms

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo set off a firestorm with his comments on police reform on Thursday. He demanded that every jurisdiction in the state reimagine its approach to policing and public safety and put forth a plan by April 1, 2020. If they do not, he said he would withhold state funding. Those comments have the commissioner of the NYPD and the mayor of New York City snapping back.

Commissioner Dermot Shea appeared on Good Day New York and was asked what he thought of the governor basically saying the NYPD is not doing its job.

"Well, I certainly hope he's not saying that because then I would have some pretty strong things to say," Shea said.

The commissioner doubled down on the city's commitment to reform. He also acknowledged the disturbing uptick in crime.

"We certainly have right now an uptick in crime that began in January, and the violent crime began in January and really took off in May and then June we know what happened," Shea said. "We're starting to get our arms around issues but we need a lot of help."

The mayor was more forceful in his approach. Appearing on the Brian Lehrer Show on WNYC radio, Mayor Bill de Blasio challenged the governor.

"He doesn't have his facts straight. It's just quite clear," de Blasio said. "If he wants to make personal attacks, he can do that but he does not have his facts straight."

Cuomo's executive order directly ties a change in policing to state funding. Failure to produce such a plan in New York City would effectively bankrupt the city. The mayor balked at the suggestion and instead reminded the governor of the progress his administration has already made.

Still, the city is in the midst of a gun violence uptick that grows worse each passing day.

On the radio show, the mayor listed several reforms the city and the NYPD are making.

In response to de Blasio's comments about the governor not having the "facts straight," Melissa De Rosa, the governor's right hand, tweeted: "Enlighten us."