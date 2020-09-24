Cuomo blasts NYC officials over spike in crime

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo blasted New York City officials Thursday over the yearlong rise in crime and gun violence in the city.

Citing statistics that showed a recent spike in shooting victims of over 100%, Cuomo said the city's crime numbers are "wholly unacceptable."

"We have a problem in New York City when it comes to crime," Cuomo said. "That is a fact."

At a press conference Thursday, Cuomo made the message clear: Every jurisdiction in the state of New York must re-imagine public safety or risk losing state funding.

On June 12, Cuomo signed an executive order requiring police reform but said that the city is yet to begin formulating its plan and that state funding would be withheld from the city if a plan is not submitted by April 1.

Advertisement

With the city in the midst of a major financial crisis, not receiving state funding would force layoffs.

"The Mayor can lead it, City Council President can lead it, Comptroller can lead it, Public Advocate can lead it. If none of them want to lead it, I will find someone to lead it," Cuomo said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

FOX 5 NY reached out to Mayor Bill de Blasio, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, City Comptroller Scott Stringer, and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams for comment, but only Williams agreed to an on-camera interview, saying that his office has put together a reform plan.

"I think there's some culpability in the Governor's office as well, and so that should be put out there, but he is correct, there has been a vacuum of leadership on many issues," Williams said.

The Comptroller declined to comment, while the Council Speaker did not return FOX 5 NY's emails.

In a statement, the Mayor's Office said in part: "We’ve been working on fundamental police reform for years, and have no intention of letting up now. It’s a failure of leadership to ignore the progress made in New York City, especially when it’s been advanced by so many advocates of color across the city."

"We need a solution-based and plausible plan to reduce crime," said former NYPD Lieutenant Darrin Porcher. "It's clear that Mayor de Blasio has fallen asleep at the switch, but at the same token, the Governor has done nothing to assist in the endeavor of reducing crime."