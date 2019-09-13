De Blasio 'for resident' sign outside City Hall

article

Posters poking fun at Mayor Bill de Blasio's absence from the Democratic presidential candidate debate appeared outside City Hall right in time for the big night.

De Blasio did not make the cutoff for Thursday's debate in Houston after failing to get two percent in four polls.

"De Blasio's Debate Watch, Watch Party. Come watch ‘presidential candidate' Bill de Blasio watch the Democratic presidential debate from the couch. He didn't qualify, but you can hear how he would have responded to the questions as he yells at his television," read the poster.

It also features a photo of de Blasio leaning back on a chair next to a photo of a screen with several of the candidates.

The signs directed people to DeBlasioForResident.com where the homepage reads: "taking the "P" out of de Blasio's Presidential Run."

The mayor was apparently watching the debate as he tweeted:

"You won't see me on stage tonight. But I'm joining you to watch the #DemDebate live — and I'll hold to task every single one of the candidates on stage."

Hizzoner has been criticized for what appears to be a far-fetched chance to become the Democratic presidential nominee in the 2020 election.